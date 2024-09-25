VIDEO: Jesse Lingard needs to learn Korean! Ex-Man Utd star tries to deliver rousing 'win the league' speech to FC Seoul squad but translator awkwardly keeps interrupting
Ex-Manchester United star Jesse Lingard needed a translator as he tried to rally his team-mates with a captivating speech during FC Seoul training.
- Lingard enjoying life in South Korea
- FC Seoul eight points off top in K-League
- Midfielder attempted to motivate team-mates with speech
