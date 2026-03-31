VIDEO: Jermain Defoe shows off his all-time Premier League top goalscorer knowledge as he impressively recalls Frank Lampard's EXACT tally in game of 'higher or lower'

Speaking to GOAL at the London Football Awards, in association with the Willow Foundation, Defoe took on a tricky Premier League quiz challenge. The former England international, who boasts an impressive 162 goals in the competition, was asked to guess if various legends had scored higher or lower than his own total. When asked about Owen, the striker instantly replied: "150, lower." He then correctly identified that Robin van Persie had scored fewer goals than him. However, when Fowler was mentioned, he demonstrated incredible precision by stating: "163, one higher than me."