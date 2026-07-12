VIDEO: David Beckham sings ‘Wonderwall’ alongside sons Romeo & Cruz - but ex-Spice Girls partner Victoria passes on Oasis-themed celebration following ‘special’ England win
Three Lions legend enjoys Miami party
The atmosphere in Miami reached fever pitch as England secured a 2-1 victory over Norway to march into the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup. Beckham, the Inter Miami co-owner and former England icon, was at the heart of the celebrations in the stands, embracing the carnival atmosphere that has followed the national team across the United States.
Watching from the luxury suites at the Hard Rock Stadium, the 51-year-old was seen punching the air in delight as the final whistle blew. The stadium speakers then blared out the Oasis classic 'Wonderwall'. Beckham, never one to shy away from a patriotic moment, was captured arm-in-arm with his son Romeo as the pair belted out the lyrics. While Beckham was fully immersed in the musical tribute, his wife Victoria appeared slightly more reserved. Though she shared in the initial joy of the victory alongside her husband, the former Spice Girl seemed to pass on the full-throated Oasis rendition, leaving the vocal duties to David and the kids.
Watch the clip
Family affair in the stands
Beckham was joined by a large contingent of his family for the quarter-final showdown. Romeo and Cruz were both pictured wearing England shirts as they cheered on the Three Lions, while the youngest of the siblings, 15-year-old Harper, was also present to witness the historic win in person. The family looked dapper for the occasion, with David wearing a navy suit and matching tie, while Victoria opted for a gold top and her signature oversized sunglasses.
"What a moment in miami, I'm so proud of the team tonight reaching the semi-final of the World Cup and to celebrate with my family was so special... Thank you England for giving our country these moments," Beckham wrote on his Instagram account.
- Getty Images Sport
A semi-final showdown awaits
The stage is now set for a Wednesday night spectacle that will stop both nations in their tracks. England is preparing for a historic semi-final encounter against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in Atlanta. It is the fixture every fan was hoping for, pitting the defending champions against an England side desperate to bring football home. Beckham, who famously faced Argentina in both 1998 and 2002, is expected to watch closely as the next generation attempts to emulate the success of 1966.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting