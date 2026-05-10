VIDEO: Daizen Maeda scores unbelievable overhead kick as Celtic beat Rangers to boost Scottish Premiership title hopes

The Glasgow derby is often defined by grit and tension, but Maeda ensured this edition would be remembered for sheer technical brilliance.

With the game finely poised, the Japan international reacted quickest to a lofted ball inside the box, launching himself into the air to connect with a perfect bicycle kick that left the Rangers goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

It wasn’t just the audacity of the strike that impressed, but the execution under immense pressure, proving once again why Maeda is a focal point of this Celtic side’s attacking identity.



