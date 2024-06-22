VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo hilariously almost misses one of the worst own goals EVER as he flings his arms up & scolds Joao Cancelo seconds before embarrassing Turkey error Cristiano RonaldoPortugalTurkiye vs PortugalTurkiyeEuropean ChampionshipJoao Cancelo

Cristiano Ronaldo almost missed one of the worst own goals ever as he turned his back to scold Joao Cancelo seconds before Turkey's error.