VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo rolls back the years to score OUTRAGEOUS bicycle-kick goal to cap rampant Portugal victory over Poland
Cristiano Ronaldo proved he is still capable of outrageous athleticism as he scored a stunning bicycle kick to round off Portugal's win over Poland.
- Ronaldo scored amazing goal in Poland demolition
- Was asked if it's his most beautiful for Portugal
- Seleccao forward scored two in Nations League win