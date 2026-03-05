VIDEO: What are Chelsea doing?! Aston Villa left absolutely FUMING as Blues perform huddle on centre spot to stop play restarting

Chelsea turned a dominant performance into a disciplinary debate after employing a calculated stalling tactic at the start of the second half. Leading 2-1 following a Joao Pedro masterclass, the west Londoners refused to take their defensive positions, instead gathering in a tight circle around the ball.

The move physically obstructed Aston Villa from kicking off, leaving Ollie Watkins and Amadou Onana visibly bewildered. The home side’s rhythm was effectively neutralised as the referee struggled to manage the standoff in the centre circle.

The tension only subsided when Cole Palmer finally released the ball from the huddle, allowing play to resume under a chorus of boos. Fans on social media were quick to mock the scene, with one supporter jokingly asking if the Blues "thought they were playing rugby". Ultimately, Chelsea secured a resounding 4-1 victory over Villa.