VIDEO: Bayern Leverkusen’s Bundesliga to lose?! Harry Kane & Bayern Munich dealt blow as Xabi Alonso's side go 11 points clear after absolute howler from Mainz goalkeeper gifts narrow win
Bayer Leverkusen went 11 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner's howler helped secure them a 2-1 win.
- Leverkusen secure 2-1 win over Mainz
- Helped by keeper Zentner's howler
- Alonso's side 11 points clear at the top