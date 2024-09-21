Antonio Rudiger GFXGetty Images/Goal/ElDesmarque
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Antonio Rudiger caught on camera SLAPPING Real Madrid kitman in the face in bizarre training ground confrontation

A. RuedigerReal MadridLaLigaK. Mbappe

Antonio Rudiger has been caught on camera slapping a Real Madrid kitman in the face during a training session.

  • Rudiger has a new victim
  • Slaps Real Madrid's kitman Manolin in the face
  • Earlier Mbappe & Vinicius had also been slapped
