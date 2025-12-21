+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Alisha Lehmann Baller League 2025 bib challengeGetty/Baller League
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Alisha Lehmann has skills! Como Women star completes Baller League 'bib challenge' while doing keepy-uppies

Alisha Lehmann has been showcasing her skills again, with the Como Women star completing the Baller League UK ‘bib challenge’. The Switzerland international is one of the celebrity coaches on show at that event, having linked up with Love Island host Maya Jama for a second campaign in charge of MVPs United. Lehmann is a regular at games in London.

  • Lehmann & Jama teamed up at Baller League UK

    During latest visit to the Copper Box Arena, Lehmann saw her juggling ability put to the test. As a professional footballer, she had to use her feet - rather than hands - to keep a ball off the floor. Said task was made even more difficult by throwing a bib into the mix.

    Lehmann had to get said garment over her head without dropping the ball. That is easier said than done, with attention naturally diverted when trying to put on an item of clothing - with sight being blocked for a brief period of time.

  • Watch Lehmann juggle ball in 'bib challenge'

  • Test passed! Lehmann showcases her talent

    Lehmann made the task look remarkably easy, with there seemingly no chance of her allowing the ball to drop. She got into the keepy-uppy groove, with her touch looking sound, before sweeping a bib over her blonde ponytail and onto shoulders.

    The 26-year-old quickly determined that the trick was to nudge the ball high into the air before turning attention to the supposedly more simple part of the challenge - putting on a bib. She got her timing spot on.

  • Winter break: Lehmann can spend Christmas at home

    MVPs United appear set to miss out on a place in the Baller League top four in 2025, denying them a shot at ultimate glory. That will be a source of disappointment to Lehmann and Jama - who has thrown herself into the football world after entering into a relationship with Manchester City defender Ruben Dias.

    Lehmann does, however, have plenty to distract herself with outside of London. The former WSL star left Serie A champions Juventus for Como Women in the summer of 2025. She has been among the goals there and is currently enjoying a winter break, with Christmas set to be spent in the company of her family and friends.

