VIDEO: Alessia Russo is up and running! Lionesses star brilliantly scores Arsenal's first pre-season goal as cheeky flick catches out the Washington Spirit
Lionesses star Alessia Russo kickstarted Arsenal's pre-season with a superb opening goal that completely caught out the Washington Spirit on Sunday.
- Lionesses star Russo scores superb pre-season goal
- Cheeky flick gets Arsenal up and running
- Gunners face Chelsea in next fixture in U.S.