Goal.com
Live
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
من مباراة الأهلي وضمك في دوري روشنX/AlAhli_FC
GOAL

Translated by

Video: Al Ahly regain their form and temporarily knock Al Hilal off second place in the league

Al Ahli vs Damac FC
Al Ahli
Damac FC
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Al-Raqi returns to winning ways

Al-Ahli Jeddah secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over their visitors Dhamk this Saturday evening, in a match played as part of Matchday 27 of the 2025–2026 Roshen Professional League, strengthening the team’s position in the race for the top spots in the table and confirming their technical superiority in front of their home fans.

With this victory, Al-Raqi raised their tally to 65 points, temporarily moving into second place in the Roshen League standings, one point ahead of Al-Hilal, ahead of ‘The Leader’s’ match against Al-Taawoun this evening in the same round.

Al-Ahli’s hat-trick against Damac was scored by Dhari Al-Anzi (4’), Ivan Toni (6’) and Matheus Gonçalves (56’).

  • Al Ahli v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    An early shock

    Al Ahly dealt the visitors an early blow, scoring twice in six minutes thanks to a brilliant performance from their Brazilian winger, Wenderson Galeno.

    Galino burst down the left flank after just four minutes, playing a precise ball into the far post into the unmarked space, where his English teammate Ivan Toney met it with a first-time shot towards goal, before Dhari Al-Anzi followed up to slot the ball into the visitors’ net.

    In similar fashion, Galino broke away again less than two minutes later and delivered a similar pass, allowing Tony to capitalise and skilfully convert it into a second goal, cementing his team’s dominance in record time.

    • Advertisement

  • Constant pressure

    Al-Ahly continued to pile pressure on Damac after scoring their early brace, looking to extend their lead and capitalise on chances to build on their early advantage. The first dangerous attempt came in the 11th minute from Brazilian Galino, who struck a powerful shot from inside the penalty area, but it went wide of the goal, wasting a clear chance to score the third goal.

    Tony returned in the 16th minute to threaten Damac’s goal with a rocket of a shot, which almost put the team in a comfortable attacking position early on, but the goalkeeper’s save prevented the goal, keeping the match under Al-Ahli’s control in attack.

    Read also... A ruthless attack... Al-Ahli Jeddah sets an unprecedented record in the Roshen League

    In the 28th minute, it was Enzo Milot’s turn as he broke into the penalty area and fired a dangerous shot that rebounded off the goalkeeper, underlining Al-Ahli’s dominance over the match and their continued pressure on Dhamk’s defence, as the team sought to score a third goal before the end of the first half.

    Damak’s only threat against Al-Ahli in the first half came in the 22nd minute when Valentin struck a powerful shot, but Édouard Mendy saved it.

  • Al Riyadh v Al Ahli: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    A sudden injury

    In the 52nd minute of the second half, Al Ahly suffered a major blow when their Brazilian defender, Roger Ibáñez, collapsed to the ground without having been touched.

    Ibanez appeared to have suffered a muscle strain, as he asked his German manager Matthias Jaissle to be substituted, prompting the decision to bring on young player Mohamed Bakr.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • A third blow

    Al Ahly extended their lead by scoring a third goal through their Brazilian player Gonçalves, who received a magical pass from Tony inside the penalty area in the 56th minute of the second half.

    Gonçalves managed to control the ball and shoot, with the ball deflecting off the opposition defenders before finding the net, as the opposition continued their shocking defensive display.



  • A relentless attack and a return to winning ways

    Al-Ahli continued their relentless attack on Damac and came close to scoring a fourth goal through a thunderbolt from Ivan Toni in the 65th minute, but it flew just wide of the left post.

    Galino fired a powerful shot that went just wide of the left-hand post (71'), then Enzo Milot threatened the opposition with a sudden shot, but it went wide of the goal in the 87th minute.

    Read also... Video... Tony responds to Ronaldo with his usual bite

    With this victory, Al-Ahli returned to winning ways after stumbling in the previous round against fourth-placed Al-Qadisiyah, losing 3-2 away from home.

Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Saudi Pro League
Damac FC crest
Damac FC
DHA
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ