Victoria Beckham 'utterly broken' after son Brooklyn's claim that she 'danced inappropriately' on him at wedding to Nicola Peltz

It all kicked off on Monday when Brooklyn accused parents David and Victoria of "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with wife Peltz, also claiming Victoria had behaved "very inappropriately" with him at their wedding and that he had "never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life". Brooklyn said he has no wish to reconcile with the family after listing his grievances.

David has since responded in an interview with CNBC, albeit indirectly.

He said: "I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media... For the good and for the bad. What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous. But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform for my following, for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children. And I have tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well."