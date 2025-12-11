'He's the victim!' - Jude Bellingham's attitude defended by Ballon d'Or winner as Real Madrid plunge further into crisis after Man City loss

Bellingham has seen his attitude criticised by portions of the media on several occasions in recent times, not least following England controversy involving Thomas Tuchel, who described the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder’s “repulsive” behaviour, later apologising but going on to leave Bellingham out of his squad for the October internationals despite returning from injury.
Now back within the set-up and aiming to secure a place in the squad for the World Cup next summer, Bellingham was defended by two-time European Cup winner with AC Milan Gullit, who claimed that the Birmingham-born global star is Madrid’s “best player” and that he should undoubtedly be on the plane for the USA, Canada and Mexico next summer. Gullit’s comments were relayed by ESPN.
The former Netherlands international and 1987 Ballon d’Or winner’s comments will raise eyebrows as Los Blancos continue to descend into chaos, amidst growing fan discontentment with boss Xabi Alonso and high-profile disputes with the likes of Vinicius Jr.