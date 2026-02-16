'Playing the victim!' - Ex-Inter chief blasts Juventus for 'exaggerated protests' against controversial Pierre Kalulu red card and defends Alessandro Bastoni from diving accusations

While Moratti was quick to point the finger at Juventus for their response, he was surprisingly candid about the actions of Inter defender Bastoni. Replays showed that he made no contact with the Italian international, yet the referee brandished a second yellow card in the 42nd minute, leaving the visitors with 10 men for most of the game with the scored tied at 1-1.
Inter soon took the lead through Francesco Pio Esposito deep into the second half, only for Juventus to equalise in the 83rd minute. Just as the Bianconeri looked set to steal a point, Piotr Zielinski grabbed a 90th minute winner to restore their eight-point lead at the top of Serie A. The defeat, which leaves Juventus fifth in the table, sparked a furious reaction from the away side, who pointed to the questionable dismissal of Kalulu as the key moment that tipped the scale in Inter's favour.