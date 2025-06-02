'The numbers speak for themselves' - Vicente Sánchez on his future as Cruz Azul manager after CONCACAF Champions Cup triumph

The Uruguayan is not expected to remain as Cruz Azul’s head coach as the club reportedly has a deal in place with Nicolás Larcamón.

Vicente Sánchez posted a record of 17 wins, eight draws, and 2 losses

Led Cruz Azul to a Liga MX semifinal and a CONCACAF Champions Cup title

Led Cruz Azul to a 19-match unbeaten run