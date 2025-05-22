'We're very sorry' - Luke Shaw sends out apology to Man Utd fans and gives verdict on Ruben Amorim after disastrous season ends with Europa League defeat to Tottenham
Luke Shaw has sent out an apology to Manchester United fans as the Red Devils' horror season ends with a Europa League final loss to Tottenham.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd lose Europa League final to Spurs
- Luke Shaw apologises to Man Utd fans
- Claims that Amorim is the 'right man' for future