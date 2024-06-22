VAR strikes again! Handball agony for Czech Republic as goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili puts in HUGE performance to keep Georgia's Euro 2024 knockout hopes alive
A Giorgi Mamardashvili goalkeeping masterclass secured Georgia a hard-fought 1-1 draw against a dominant Czech Republic side at Volksparkstadion.
- Two handball decisions go against the Czechs
- Schick goals keeps them in with a shout
- Georgia dramatically missed last-second one-v-one