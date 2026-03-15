USWNT star Alyssa Thompson didn’t expect to score for ‘four months’ after completing ‘scary’ transfer to WSL title holders Chelsea

Leaving her hometown of Los Angeles and moving across the Atlantic was never going to be easy for a 20-year-old, especially one who had become a household name at Angel City FC. Thompson traded the familiarity of the NWSL for the rigors of the WSL, a decision she described as necessary but daunting.
"When an opportunity like Chelsea comes up, you can't pass that up. But as a person too, it was good for me to get out of my comfort zone," Thompson explained in an interview with Sky Sports. "I knew I was moving away from everything that had been so... easy for me - I feel like I was just finding my groove at Angel City. It was scary and uncomfortable, but I knew it was something I needed to do for my career."