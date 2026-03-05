Goal.com
Ally Sentnor USWNT vs Jamaica HICGetty Images
Celia Balf

USWNT Player Ratings vs Canada: Ally Sentnor’s Goal Leads USA to rivalry win

Forward Ally Sentnor's second-half goal pushes the USWNT past Canada in a close, heated rivalry in Columbus.

There is no rivalry quite like the one between the U.S. women’s national team and Canada. On Tuesday night, the longtime opponents met on a gloomy, rain-soaked pitch in Columbus, Ohio, where rising goal-scoring phenom Ally Sentnor’s second-half finish lifted the Americans to victory.

Canada and the USWNT have now met 68 times, with the Americans holding a 54-4-9 record since their first meeting in 1986. The last time the two teams faced off was in 2025, when Sam Coffey, Claire Hutton and Yazmeen Ryan scored in a 3-0 victory. Given the rivalry’s intensity, USWNT head coach Emma Hayes opted for a veteran lineup. The starting XI entered the match averaging 47.3 caps, with Rose Lavelle leading the group with 117.

The first half ended scoreless. The USWNT created the majority of the chances but struggled to convert. At halftime, Coffey said the team needed to sharpen its finishing.

“I think we need to be more clinical in the final third and be more front-footed,” Coffey said.

“I think it’s good, but the second half needs to be great.”

The USWNT controlled possession in the opening half, limiting Canada to just three shots.

Hayes kept the starting XI intact to begin the second half. In the 54th minute, Lavelle delivered a corner kick just outside the 6-yard box. Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan tracked the ball, but Sentnor settled the lofted service before burying it with her left foot.

Sentnor’s goal was a perfectly executed set piece and provided the boost the USWNT needed to dictate the rest of the match.

The Americans continued to create chances, but Sentnor’s strike proved to be the difference.

“Our goal was just to win this game,” Sentnor said afterward. “These are the games we want. We want strong competition against opponents we’ll face in the future. We didn’t want to run away with it. We wanted it to be tight so we could work on the things we need to improve.”

The USWNT finished with 16 shots to Canada’s six.

GOAL rates the USWNT players from Lower.com Field.

  • USWNT vs CanadaGetty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce (6/10):
    Tullis-Joyce made her first SheBelieves Cup appearance, and the nerves showed early. The goalkeeper had a couple of miscues with the ball at her feet but made up for them with several key saves, recording another shutout for the USWNT.

    Emily Sonnett (7/10):
    Sonnett was locked in and, like Girma, allowed very little through the back line. Her ability to win the ball in tight spaces makes her highly effective in that role. Her discipline as a marking defender in the box also deserves more recognition.

    Naomi Girma (7/10):
    Girma remains the ultimate safety blanket. She rarely allowed anything past her and was composed in possession throughout the match.

    Emily Fox (6/10):
    Fox played inverted at times, creating space for Coffey and Hutton to push higher and disrupt Canada’s press. She was at her best going forward, making aggressive runs down the flank.

    Gisele Thompson (6/10):
    Thompson was the lone holdover from the USWNT’s previous match. Despite being undersized, she compensated with strong anticipation and an ability to read attacking runs early. While she also played inverted at times, she was most effective when driving forward down the wing.

  • Sam CoffeyGetty Images

    Midfield

    Sam Coffey (7/10):

    Coffey anchored the midfield and contributed on both sides of the ball while helping guide Hutton alongside her. Going forward, Coffey often served as the outlet player, laying the ball off to reset possession, and she handled that role well.

    Claire Hutton (5/10):

    It’s rare to see Hutton look rushed, buthis match brought out a slightly more frantic tempo in her play. Some of her passes were off, and instead of keeping things simple, she forced several long switching balls that were not necessary.

    Rose Lavelle (7/10):

    The set-piece queen. Lavelle’s corner kick was nearly executed to perfection, delivering an outswinger that pulled Canada off its line before Sentnor pounced at the top of the box.

  • Trinity RodmanGetty Images

    Attack

    Alyssa Thompson (6/10):

    Alyssa Thompson had several strong moments on the ball, particularly when she cut inside and attacked defenders centrally. Despite her eight goals this season for Chelsea, it was somewhat surprising not to see her generate more chances in the final third.

    Trinity Rodman (5/10):

    Rodman went down with an injury in the previous match against Argentina, so her return to training and the lineup was a positive sign for the USWNT. Unfortunately, her touch was off. Her runs were delayed, and she struggled to find her rhythm. Canada defended her tightly, and Rodman had difficulty winning the one-on-one battles she typically excels in.

    Ally Sentnor (8/10):

    Sentnor was active across the field. Despite playing as the No. 9, her willingness to track back and apply pressure to Canada’s back line was almost as impressive as the goal she scored early in the second half. Sentnor’s finish proved to be the game-winner, doing exactly what her role demands: score.

  • Emma SearsGetty Images

    Subs & Manager

    Emma Sears (6/10):

    The Ohio native was destined to perform in her home state and showed plenty of promise and speed out wide. While Sears did not get on the scoresheet, she continued to strengthen her case as a front-runner in the attacking line.

    Lindsey Heaps (6/10):

    When Heaps entered the match, the midfield immediately felt more settled, especially alongside Coffey and OL Lyonnes teammate Lily Yohannes. Although she did not see many touches, she helped maintain the tempo and keep Canada off the scoreboard.

    Lily Yohannes (6/10):

    Yohannes took care of the ball and there was little drop-off in the midfield after she entered the game.

    Jaedyn Shaw (4/10):

    Shaw came off the bench late in the second half and struggled to make an impact. It was difficult to pinpoint a moment where she influenced play, especially compared to her strong performance against Argentina.

    Emma Hayes (7/10):

    Another win for the manager. Hayes clearly set up a strong defensive plan that kept Canada off the scoresheet, while the U.S. press consistently put the visitors under pressure. The U.S. could have been sharper in the final third, but it remains a big win against a top opponent.

