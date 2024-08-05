Is the USWNT now favorite for Olympic gold? How Emma Hayes' side have closed the gap to world champion Spain at Paris 2024

Just a year on from its worst-ever World Cup performance, the U.S. is guaranteed a shot at a medal at the Games in France

Twelve months ago, it would’ve seemed crazy to consider the United States women’s national team one of the favorites for Olympic gold at Paris 2024. When it faces Germany in Tuesday’s semi-final, it will mark exactly a year since its shocking Women’s World Cup last-16 exit and, shortly afterwards, head coach Vlatko Andonovski’s departure, which unsurprisingly followed the U.S.’s worst-ever performance at the tournament.

Yet, the USWNT is guaranteed to play in a medal match at this year’s Games, having won all three in the group stage before overcoming a tricky Japan side in extra-time in the quarter-finals. Indeed, when it takes to the field at the Stade de Lyon on Tuesday, it might actually be the favorite to stand on top of the podium later this week.

That would be ahead of 2016 gold medallist Germany, ahead of a Brazil team inspired by Marta’s impending retirement and, most notably, ahead of a Spain side that came into the Olympics as the overwhelming front-runner, after being crowned the world champion last summer in Sydney. But that perceived gap to La Roja has been closed over the course of the last two weeks – most significantly by the U.S. itself.