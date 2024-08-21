Landon Donovan Becky Sauerbrunn splitGetty Images
Jacob Schneider

USWNT legend Becky Sauerbrunn questions San Diego Wave hiring of Landon Donovan, who admits NWSL learning curve is 'steep'

B. SauerbrunnSan Diego Wave FCUSANWSLWomen's footballSan Diego Wave FC vs Angel City FCAngel City FC

Criticism of the hire has come in waves, and Donovan acknowledged that the road will be 'bumpy'

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Landon Donovan named SD Wave manager
  • USWNT legend Sauerbrunn questions logic
  • USMNT icon has never coached women
Article continues below