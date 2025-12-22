USWNT and Chelsea forward Cat Macario reportedly draws interest from NWSL clubs

It was only a matter of time before NWSL clubs began expressing interest in Chelsea forward Cat Macario. According to ESPN, several NWSL teams are monitoring the situation as Macario’s contract with Chelsea expires on July 1.
Under FIFA regulations, Macario will be eligible to sign a pre-contract with a new club six months before her deal ends, beginning Jan. 1, 2026.
Interest from the NWSL comes as no surprise, though the league’s salary cap has previously made a move unrealistic. That may now be changing, however, with the proposed introduction of the “High Impact Player” rule.