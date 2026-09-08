USWNT Abroad: Emily Fox helps Arsenal open with a win as Alyssa Thompson's Chelsea settle for draw and Phallon Tullis-Joyce's Man Utd stumble

It feels like it's been ages, but the wait is finally over for the U.S. Women's National Team stars playing their club soccer in England and France. And one weekend in, there's already plenty to talk about: a familiar force in Lyon, an Arsenal side looking stronger than ever and a Chelsea team still facing questions about what this transition year might bring.

For Alyssa Thompson and Naomi Girma, the opener offered an early reminder that Chelsea won't have everything their own way. The Blues dominated Aston Villa but had to settle for a 1-1 draw, with Thompson starting out wide and Girma an unused substitute. Meanwhile, Emily Fox and Arsenal began their campaign looking ready to make a statement.

Elsewhere in England, the opening weekend brought mixed fortunes. Phallon Tullis-Joyce was in goal as Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat, while a healthy Sam Coffey came off the bench to help reigning champions Manchester City secure a 3-1 win over Birmingham City.

In France, Lily Yohannes picked up the American baton at OL Lyonnes following Lindsey Heaps' departure for Denver Summit FC. Now the club's lone USWNT representative, Yohannes started and played a key role in Saturday's emphatic 7-1 victory over Fleury.

With the opening weekend in the books, GOAL looks at how the USWNT stars began their club campaigns in England and France.