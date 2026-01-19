USWNT Abroad: Alyssa Thompson scores again for Chelsea, Emily Fox exits injured for Arsenal

While the NWSL-based USWNT convened for training camp in Los Angeles, several national team regulars continued their club seasons across Europe.

Alyssa Thompson added to her impressive campaign with Chelsea Women, scoring her sixth goal of the season in a 5-0 FA Cup win over Crystal Palace. Thompson’s teammate Naomi Girma also impressed defensively, helping the Blues secure a clean sheet.

Thompson and Girma were among a group of USWNT players - including Emily Fox, Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Lindsey Heaps, Lily Yohannes, and Cat Macario - who remained with their clubs abroad rather than joining camp ahead of the team’s upcoming friendlies.

Over the weekend, Fox once again started for Arsenal Women but was forced off with an apparent head injury after making an early impact, including a perfectly weighted through ball to Alessia Russo. Despite Fox’s early exit, Arsenal continued their FA Cup run with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Meadow Park as they chase their first title in more than a decade.

Also across the pond, Phallon Tullis-Joyce recorded another shutout for Manchester United, not required to make a save as United cruised past Burnley 5-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Elsewhere, Lindsey Heaps remained in action for OL Lyonnes despite signing with Denver Summit FC following the conclusion of her European season. The midfielder started against Paris FC and helped Lyon earn a point in a 0-0 draw, with Lily Yohannes entering as a second-half substitute.

GOAL takes a closer look at performances from USWNT stars abroad…