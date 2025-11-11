+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
USMNT x MLS: Matt Freese leads NYCFC past Tim Ream’s Charlotte FC, FC Cincinnati's Miles Robinson shines in Hell is Real playoff finale

GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in MLS, including Freese's NYCFC making their case as a contender.

The first round of the MLS playoffs has come to a close, with a record five Game 3s and a clearer picture of who the true contenders are beginning to emerge.

While the average MLS fan might point to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami or LAFC - powered by the star duo of Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga - several other teams have shown they deserve to be in the championship conversation. And across those squads, the USMNT’s influence is unmistakable.

From the Vancouver Whitecaps, who feature Sebastian Berhalter, Brian White, and Tristan Blackmon alongside German legend Thomas Müller, to Matt Freese’s surging NYCFC, American players are shaping this postseason. FC Cincinnati could yet take down Messi’s Herons, while presumed contenders like the Seattle Sounders and Columbus Crew are facing tough questions.

GOAL looks at the major takeaways from USMNT players making an impact in the MLS playoffs.

    NYCFC prove point

    NYCFC were the only team to win twice on the road in the opening round of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - an achievement that looks even more impressive given the context.

    The Pigeons’ series win over Charlotte FC might not appear to be a massive upset - after all, it was a No. 5 seed beating a No. 4 seed - but it should still be viewed as a statement. Including the play-in games, road teams are just 5-18 this postseason. Winning twice in that environment, and against a Charlotte side that showed flashes of being a contender this year, is no small feat.

    Matt Freese was at the heart of it. The USMNT goalkeeper didn’t have much to do in a quiet Game 3 -Charlotte managed just one real chance, their lone goal on Friday - but across the series, he recorded seven saves and an 87.5 percent save rate. Next up for Freese and NYCFC: a showdown with his former club, the 2025 Supporters’ Shield winners, the Philadelphia Union. The Union will be favored, but Pascal Jansen’s team has already shown they can thrive in hostile territory.

    On the other side, questions linger for Tim Ream’s Charlotte FC. The veteran USMNT defender made 12 defensive contributions on the night, yet still struggled to contain a confident Pigeons attack. Despite high points this season - including a rout of Inter Miami - Charlotte’s attack lost a spark after Patrick Agyemang’s summer move to Derby County. It’s shaping up to be another intriguing offseason in the Queen City.

    FCC conquer Hell is Real playoff series

    After a shocking 4-0 defeat in Game 2, FC Cincinnati responded emphatically with a 2-1 win over their “Hell is Real” rivals, the Columbus Crew. It was a statement performance - and a bit of nostalgia - as Brenner, back at the club on loan this season, scored both goals to send FCC through.

    Pat Noonan’s side also got key contributions from its American duo, Miles Robinson and Roman Celentano. Robinson registered 10 defensive actions - including four clearances, three tackles, and two interceptions - while Celentano made four saves to keep the Crew at bay.

    The stakes now get higher for Cincinnati, who showed their ambition last offseason by bringing in Kevin Denkey and Evander on big-money deals. Next up is Messi’s Inter Miami. The Herons will be favored, but FCC can take comfort in one fact: they’ve been among the league’s stingiest defenses all season. That’s an area where Miami have shown vulnerability - and Robinson and Celentano will be key if an upset is on the cards.


    Disappointing end for Sounders

    Given the Seattle Sounders’ track record in cup competitions and the MLS Playoffs, their first-round exit against Minnesota United feels strange. This is Brian Schmetzer’s bread and butter. Still, they went down swinging - a Game 3 thriller that finished 3-3 before Minnesota advanced 7-6 on penalties.

    Seattle’s American stars were among the standouts on Saturday night. Jordan Morris scored yet again, while Cristian Roldan made his mark on both ends - assisting and putting in a tireless defensive shift. Schmetzer can’t have too many complaints about how things ended, especially considering he never had his full squad available after Paul Arriola’s ACL injury.

    Even so, he’ll head into the offseason with three big questions. First: Can he get more out of Jesus Ferreira? Once among MLS’s brightest young strikers - with 18 goals in 2022 and a World Cup call-up that year - Ferreira managed just four this season and went scoreless in the playoffs. Second: Will Arriola’s return reignite Seattle’s attack? The winger is only a year removed from a 12-goal contribution campaign. And finally: does this squad need more investment to match the Sounders’ sky-high ambitions?

    Time will tell.

    What comes next for Nashville and Columbus?

    On the other side of Inter Miami’s and FC Cincinnati’s victories come the season endings for both the Columbus Crew and Nashville SC - two teams featuring several American standouts.

    Max Arfsten capped a breakout 2025 campaign with another strong showing, completing two dribbles, connecting on 88 percent of his passes, and contributing six defensive actions. Sean Zawadzki impressed before leaving injured, tying for a game-high 13 defensive contributions while also completing seven passes into the final third. Patrick Schulte added three saves in goal.

    For Nashville, Walker Zimmerman endured a tough night in the 4-0 defeat to Miami, though he still led all players with eight defensive contributions.

    Both the Crew and Nashville now head into the offseason looking to retool - each showed flashes of real promise but ultimately fell short in Round 1.