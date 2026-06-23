USMNT World Cup notebook: Max Arfsten explains Drake vs ‘Chill Drake,’ Matt Freese not worried about quiet tournament and lineup changes loom

It's a common question throughout the week: What is manager Mauricio Pochettino going to do with his XI? With players on yellow cards, a star player in Christian Pulisic nursing an injury, and nothing tangible to play for, Pochettino has some decisions to make with his XI.

"Tough question," Arfsten said. "Good thing I'm not a coach!"

Arfsten, of course, is one of several players who could be in line to start if Pochettino does change things up. Antonee Robinson, the team's go-to left back earned a yellow card against Australia, which means one more against Turkey would earn him a Round of 32 suspension. As a result, Arfsten is one of several logical changes. Realistically, there could be many.

If Arfsten does come in, it would be a World Cup debut. It would also be a chance to help his team continue the momentum built through the first two games of this tournament.

"Honestly, I think it's the most important thing is no matter who's playing: to go out and try and get three points," he said. "I think the momentum of the two wins is what's keeping the energy high right now, and three would be even more. At the end of the day, that's the coach's decision, and we'll see what happens."

He added: "No matter what, everyone's still trying to prove something."

That includes Freese. The starter through the first two games, Freese is one of the few who could retain his place in the lineup. Due to his lack of top-end international experience, Freese could realistically benefit from another game. Matt Turner and Chris Brady, though, will be hoping for their chance.

"It's a coach's decision, obviously," Freese said, "and we've got 26 guys here who all want to play and who all are ready to play and who are working hard every day in training. We, as a group, have full confidence in all 26 of us, so really we're just focused on continuing to prepare, work hard in training, and be ready for whatever."