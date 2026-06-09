USMNT World Cup notebook: Gio Reyna, Matt Freese push for roles as starting XI questions remain

Cristian Roldan is one of the USMNT's most senior members. He's also one of the team's premier leaders. It's why so many players, young and old, are leaning on him in this pre-World Cup week.

So, heading into these huge games, what sort of advice does he have? What does he see as crucial to the USMNT's success? His answer is simple: start hot. It's a lesson the team will have learned against Germany, he hopes.

"It's extremely important," he said. "It'd be nice to score early, but I think if we have a strong start where we're pressing all over the field, we have momentum going into the 15-minute mark, I think we put ourselves in a good spot. If we can start like that, we have a really good shot of getting out of the group. The first game, the first 15 minutes, are really important in a tournament, and we need to be ready. We can't be asleep like our game against Germany, because that's when things can change, and your tournament can change."

That's to start, though. From there, Roldan says it's also important to know when to slow things down, take some life out of the game and navigate difficult moments that, again, can change a tournament.

"I think that comes with having experience, and then being savvy as well," he said. "There are moments in the game against Germany where we could probably take a foul and slow the rhythm of the game down a little bit, or we kick the ball out of bounds, or we throw it into their half, so we can repress. When the goalie gets the ball, if we've been suffering and defending in a low block for a long time, can we stand our ground a little longer? Those are the things that we have to work on, I think, as a group. A lot of teams do that really well, and it's something that we can emulate."