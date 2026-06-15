USMNT World Cup notebook: All eyes turn to Australia, Matt Turner has his Angels moment and Tyler Adams keeps 'foot on the gas' despite yellow-card risk

While Turner got to enjoy a day at the ballpark with his wife and kids, most players spent time with family at the team hotel. It was something of a relief after devoting so much time over these last few weeks to preparing for that Paraguay game.

"On my off day, I don't want to spend time with any of them," Adams joked about his teammates, "so I spent time with my family and was able to disconnect a little bit. I don't get to see my brothers, my mom, my dad often, so that was super important: to just be able to hang out with them and put the game to the side for a day. To have a day completely off in a tournament is rare, so I think that the fact that they gave us that day off shows the work that we've put in throughout the past few weeks in order to earn that. We don't take it lightly."

The day off did give Adams a special opportunity, though. He was able to watch his New York Knicks win the NBA title on Saturday night alongside his loved ones.

"I didn't black out, but, man, I was excited," he said, referencing his famous reaction to the Knicks' Game 4 win that saw him leap over a couch in excitement. "My brother was crying. That just shows what it means to be in New York at this moment in time. It was pretty special."

For Wright, the weekend was more low-key. Wright was born in Los Angeles and has had plenty of family around for the team's big game in nearby Inglewood. Due to the extended time in between games compared to past World Cups, he was able to spend more time with his family than he did in 2022.

"There are pros and cons," Wright said of the new schedule. "Time between matches, that allows all the players to recover. I think it's difficult to play a game every three or four days, but now, with the break in between, I think we'll see the best version of every player for each game. I do prefer it this way, actually. It allows players to recover.

"Me personally? I just spent time with my family, recharged the batteries and kind of turned off."