USMNT transfers: AC Milan aiming to make Christian Pulisic their top earner, Fulham prepare new Ricardo Pepi offer and could Matko Miljevic join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami?

The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.

After months of speculation and hypothetical scenarios, the January transfer window has arrived - and in a World Cup year, the stakes are higher than ever.

For players in Mauricio Pochettino’s U.S. men’s national team pool, the right move could be the difference between lining up at North America’s showpiece tournament in 2026 or watching from home.

More than a dozen Americans have been linked with potential moves. Even established stars like Christian Pulisic are weighing their futures, with AC Milan reportedly considering a significantly improved offer to make the winger the club’s top earner. Would that be enough to keep him with the Rossoneri, or could a return to the Premier League come into play?

Elsewhere, Ricardo Pepi’s stock continues to rise. The 22-year-old has been one of Europe’s most prolific young strikers this season, scoring freely for PSV - a run of form that has drawn renewed Premier League interest.

Then there’s Matko Miljevic. Once capped twice by the USMNT, the midfielder has slipped out of the spotlight since. Could a potential move to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami help put him back on the national team radar?

GOAL tracks all the latest American player movement in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, our recurring feature covering developments across the U.S. national team pool.

  Independiente v Huracan - Torneo Apertura Betano 2025: Semifinals

    Headed to Miami?

    Just five months into Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure, the Argentine manager raised eyebrows by calling Matko Miljevic into the USMNT’s January camp. Reaction ranged from confusion to curiosity, as little was known about the midfielder among U.S. fans following an unremarkable stint with CF Montréal.

    Miljevic’s first camp mirrored that uncertainty. The then-23-year-old missed a penalty in dramatic fashion before later scoring a stunning goal for his first international strike. Since then, however, he has been absent from the national team picture, failing to earn another call-up while bouncing between Argentine clubs Newell’s Old Boys and Huracán.

    That could change in 2026. According to Argentine journalist César Luis Merlo, Inter Miami have made inquiries about Miljevic, though no formal offer has been submitted. A move to MLS could be significant, given the growing track record of U.S. internationals rebuilding momentum domestically and re-entering Pochettino’s thinking as a result.

    Any deal, however, would not be straightforward. Inter Miami face competition from Racing, who have already seen a $2.8 million bid for 80 percent of Miljevic’s rights rejected by Huracán. That valuation may also prove prohibitive for Miami, who are likely to prioritize resources for higher-profile targets.

    Still, Miljevic’s Argentine ties could work in his favor, with the defending MLS champions continuing to recruit heavily from the country as they look to repeat their success.

  Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2025-26

    Payday coming for Captain America?

    With 12 months remaining on his contract, Christian Pulisic will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with another club starting next January, potentially leaving AC Milan on a free transfer. The Rossoneri are acutely aware of the timeline, making a new deal an urgent priority to avoid losing one of their most influential players for nothing.

    According to Calciomercato, Milan fully understand the stakes, with Pulisic playing a central role in their title push after recording 10 goal contributions in 11 Serie A matches. The report adds that negotiations are expected to take place this spring, with the club prepared to offer a contract worth roughly $7 million per year - a figure that would match current top earner Rafael Leão.

    Whether that will be enough to secure the American’s long-term future remains unclear. Big-spending Manchester United are also reported to be monitoring the 27-year-old forward’s situation closely.

  FBL-EUR-C1-OLYMPIAKOS-PSV

    Pepi chase picking up

    Fulham have already signaled their intent with an ambitious $35 million bid for PSV striker Ricardo Pepi. That opening offer was rejected, but the Premier League side are expected to return with an improved proposal, according to The Athletic.

    The competition for Pepi’s signature is growing. West Ham have also entered the picture, with TeamTalk reporting that the Hammers are exploring the idea of building a two-man strike force. The club is simultaneously linked with a $36 million move for former NYCFC and Lazio forward Valentín Castellanos, with Pepi viewed as a potential complementary option rather than an alternative.

    Interest is not limited to London. TeamTalk also reports that Everton are monitoring Pepi’s situation, further underlining the strong Premier League demand for the 22-year-old striker.

  Alex Freeman Orlando City 2025

    MLS stars staying put?

    January often brings the departure of rising MLS stars to Europe, with the winter window offering a clean break before a new season begins. That may not be the case this year, however - particularly for the league’s top North American players.

    "I think as you're heading into six months out from a World Cup, for American, Canadian and Mexican players it's an opportunity that'll happen once in a lifetime to make a World Cup roster and play in your home country. That's going to be paramount," top American soccer agent Richard Motzkin told ESPN. "And quite frankly, you're going to want to give yourself the best chance to make a roster, period."

    For players like Alex Freeman, Sebastian Berhalter and Diego Luna, that best chance appears to center on stability—a point Freeman himself acknowledged.

    "I think my focus in January, February is going into Orlando and just being able to perform at my best," Freeman told ESPN. "I feel like that's going to be my goal, and especially being able to do that and being a system guy ... not [having] to worry about having to switch the way I play, I feel like that's perfect for me in my situation."

    While moves can’t be completely ruled out due to financial considerations on both the player and club side, this winter window could ultimately prove to be a quieter one for Americans, Canadians and Mexicans across MLS.

