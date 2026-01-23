USMNT Transfers: Trouble at Norwich for Josh Sargent as Patrick Agyemang’s Derby breakout sparks Premier League interest

Every transfer window produces a few main characters - players who dominate the headlines through either massive fees or club drama. This winter, for the U.S. men’s national team, that player is Josh Sargent, whose situation has involved both.

Rumors continue to swirl about Toronto FC's $18 million offer for the Norwich City star. What was briefly a fairly-standard transfer story quickly became personal, and that personal aspect has seemingly made Sargent's spot at the club untenable. The USMNT striker has quickly become the player to watch in this final week-and-a-half or so of the transfer window.

He's not the only one. There are rumors out there, even if they aren't quite as loud as recent years.

GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a recurring feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.