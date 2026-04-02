Why USMNT & Tottenham ‘dual job’ was never an option for Mauricio Pochettino despite ‘everything can happen’ admission

Pochettino has reiterated that he remains locked in with the United States, telling reporters: “At the moment, I think we are very, very focused, full focus here on the World Cup. I think everyone knows that I am committed to the national team here. I think it's not a point to talk about the future at the moment.”

He has, however, refused to rule out a second spell in charge of Spurs, saying: “Never, say never. In football, everything can happen.”

The Argentine added: “With my connection to Tottenham, it's impossible to feel nothing about Tottenham, about the club, the people that work there, and about the fans. That was one of the best experiences of my life.

“Of course, that's my wish, and I am sure they're going to stay up, because of the players. I think there are the players and then it's a club with fans that are going to make everything to create the energy to win. Of course, that is going to be tough because the synergy and navigation are difficult.

“What I want to say is, I think they are going to have the capacity to win, and I really believe that, of course. We are going to be here and full focus is on the World Cup, but if you ask me about that club, it's a club I really care about and, for sure, I trust they are going to stay in the Premier League because they deserve to.”