USMNT star Weston McKennie reacts to Panenka penalty woe for Jonathan David & explains why he is enjoying another new role at Juventus

Juve fell behind on home soil, with Lameck Banda breaking the deadlock in first-half stoppage time. It was McKennie that restored parity within four minutes of the restart, with the versatile American registering his third goal of the season across all competitions and first in Serie A.
David really should have ensured that Juve ended the contest with three points to their name, rather than one, but endured a nightmare from 12 yards. He attempted to dink a penalty down the middle, but failed to get under the ball and scuffed straight into Lecce keeper Wladimiro Falcone.