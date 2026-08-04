USMNT set for fall friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada in first matches following 2026 World Cup run

The U.S. will kick off their fall slate on Sept. 26 in Orlando as they play host to Peru in their first match post-World Cup. Three days later, they'll face Chile at Energizer Park, home of St. Louis SC.
Focus will then turn towards CONCACAF foes in matches that take place close to each border. The U.S. will take on Mexico on Oct. 3 in Glendale, Ariz, home of the Arizona Cardinals, before closing the four-game window on October 6 against Canada at Minnesota United's Allianz Field.
This window is the first since FIFA consolidated the fall international breaks to create one four-game window that will serve as the last sanctioned break of 2026.