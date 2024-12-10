Mauricio Pochettino USMNT MexicoGetty Images
Alex Labidou

USMNT schedule second match of 2025 January camp against Costa Rica in Orlando at Inter & Co Stadium

USACosta RicaM. Pochettino

The U.S. national team will complete their January camp with a match against a familiar CONCACAF opponent in Costa Rica

  • U.S. book second January friendly, will face Costa Rica
  • Americans have a mixed record against Los Ticos
  • U.S. play Venezula in their January camp opener
