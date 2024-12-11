Sergino Dest PSV 2024Getty Images
Jacob Schneider

USMNT, PSV defender Sergino Dest appears back in training after ACL injury, following social media post

AnalysisPSV EindhovenUSA

The U.S. international appears to be back in training after an Instagram post shows him back on the training field.

  • Sergino Dest back in PSV training in some capacity
  • Defender posted photo of him on gress
  • Fullback tore ACL in April 2024
