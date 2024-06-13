USMNT player ratings vs Brazil: Christian Pulisic and Matt Turner lift U.S. to statement draw ahead of Copa America

After a battering at hands of Colombia, Christian Pulisic and the USMNT bounced back by going toe-to-toe with the Selecao.

In 11 days, there will be no room for moral victories for the U.S. men's national team. Once the Copa America kicks off, results are king - no matter how you get them.

No matter what it takes, the only thing that will matter is actual, tangible success.

But on Wednesday night, in their final pre-Copa friendly, the U.S. earned a result that will allow them to leave Orlando with their heads held high. They didn't beat mighty Brazil, but they didn't back down and, in that context, it felt like a job well done.

After conceding an early goal to Rodrygo, Christian Pulisic's stunning free-kick helped the USMNT earn a 1-1 draw in Orlando. The score doesn't tell the whole story, though. The U.S. didn't sit and bunker; they showed no fear staring down an elite Brazil team.

After the recent 5-1 humbling at the hands of Colombia, this was exactly the performance the USMNT needed. A win would have been nice but, even without it, it feels like the U.S. is back on track after going toe-to-toe with one of the competition's favorites.

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from Camping World Stadium...