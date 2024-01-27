Relief for USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner! RB Leipzig tell Nottingham Forest that Peter Gulacsi is not for sale

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for Leipzig's Peter Gulacsi, but the Bundesliga side have said no to a winter transfer.

  • Forest enquire about Leipzig's Gulacsi
  • Bundesliga club turn down transfer proposal
  • Relief for USMNT goalkeeper Turner

