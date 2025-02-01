Jack McGlynn USMNT vs VenezuelaGetty Images
Jacob Schneider

USMNT midfielder Jack McGlynn reportedly traded from Phildalephia Union to Houston Dynamo in a $2 million blockbuster

USAPhiladelphia UnionHouston Dynamo FCTransfers

The Dynamo are set to pay straight cash for the U.S. international, with Philly retaining a sell-on clause for the midfielder

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Next Match