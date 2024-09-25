USMNT star Christian Pulisic picks between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate & names surprise ex-Chelsea teammate as best player he's ever worked with
In an interview with GOAL, AC Milan and United States star Christian Pulisic labelled Lionel Messi as the world's best player, ahead of CR7.
- Pulisic asked to name world's best player
- USMNT star picked Messi over Ronaldo
- Named ex-Chelsea star as his best teammate