Chris Richards, Manchester UnitedGetty
Alex Labidou

USMNT's Chris Richards helps secure clean sheet for Crystal Palace in stunning draw vs. Manchester United

USAC. RichardsCrystal Palace vs Manchester UnitedCrystal PalaceManchester UnitedPremier League

The American defender helped keep the Red Devils in a shock draw at Selhurst Park

  • Richards started and played 90 minutes
  • United dominated but couldn't find the net
  • Palace still looking for first win
