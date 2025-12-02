USMNT book dates with Belgium, Portugal and Germany as part of four-game slate ahead of World Cup

The U.S. will spend March stationed at the federation's new home, Atlanta, for a pair of marquee friendlies. Up first will be a clash with Belgium on March 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of Atlanta United. Three days later, the U.S. will face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal at the same venue.

Then, after Mauricio Pochettino confirms his World Cup squad, the U.S. will head to Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium for a May 31 clash against an unnamed opponent. They will then have one final pre-tournament friendly against Germany at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 6. That Germany match will come six days before the USMNT's World Cup opener in Los Angeles.