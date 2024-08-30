Auston Trusty Sheffield United 2023-24Getty Images
Jacob Schneider

USMNT's Auston Trusty joins Scottish powerhouse Celtic in transfer from Sheffield United

A. TrustyUSATransfersCelticPremiershipSheffield UnitedChampionship

The 26-year-old central defender will link up with fellow U.S. international Cameron Carter-Vickers in Glasgow

  • Auston Trusty joins Celtic on deadline day
  • American joins national teammate Cameron Carter-Vickers
  • Transfer fee is $7.8M
