High stakes: Tim Weah, Weston McKennie's Juventus clash with Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic-less AC Milan for UCL spots

Saturday's match could be season-defining as both sides look to make their push for a Champions League spot

This weekend’s match between Juventus and AC Milan feels like a must-win for both sides. Two of Italy’s traditional powerhouses find themselves under pressure, and their hopes of achieving season goals may hinge on this match. Milan will face an added challenge with American star Christian Pulisic ruled out of the fixture.

Both teams have had inconsistent campaigns, leaving little room for further missteps. Juventus remain unbeaten but have been held back by a string of draws, sitting fifth in Serie A. Milan, meanwhile, have struggled to find momentum despite kicking off 2025 with a trophy. They currently sit seventh in the standings, desperate to climb the table.

As always, the U.S. men's national team's top stars take center stage in this matchup. For Juventus, Weston McKennie has been pivotal, especially in recent performances, while Tim Weah has shown flashes of brilliance when healthy. On the other side, Pulisic is a major absence for Saturday's clash. Pulisic is enjoying a breakout season with five goals and four assists, making a strong case as Milan's top performer this year. Meanwhile, Yunus Musah could be on the verge of a breakout under new coach Sergio Conceicao, who has already shown faith in the young American.

Article continues below

All three USMNT stars could play a part on Saturday, which means any of them could create the moment that, ultimately, alters their club's season. At the moment, those seasons need to change for both clubs, and it needs to happen starting this weekend.