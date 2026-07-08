The 2026 World Cup cycle has ended for the U.S. Men's National Team, and it ended quite cruelly. Everyone knows what happened: a 4-1 beatdown at the hands of Belgium that few saw coming, and one that this team will struggle to accept for a long, long time.
The thing about World Cup cycles, though, is that one begins as one ends. So, while the players surely haven't turned the page to 2030 yet, U.S. Soccer's planning for it is already surely underway, and in September, that cycle will begin with the first post-World Cup camp.
The fact is that, by 2030, this team will look dramatically different. There were 13 holdovers from the 2022 squad this summer, and there could be even fewer in the team by the time 2030 rolls around. That's the nature of international soccer: it never stops moving. Because of that, USMNT players find themselves in very different places as the focus turns towards 2030.
So let's rank them by tiers as we look ahead to where everyone stands as one era ends and a new one begins.