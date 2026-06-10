'How I want to be remembered' - Screaming fans, Barry Sanders and no expectations: Inside the 1994 USMNT World Cup run that changed soccer in America

On the day the U.S. Men's National Team lost to Brazil at the 1994 World Cup, Cobi Jones realized something: they'd already won. The team's World Cup dream had ended, but Jones' was just beginning. It was on that Fourth of July afternoon, under the sun and in front of more than 80,000 fans, that Jones looked around and saw the future.
"Across the way are Romario and Bebeto," Jones recalls to GOAL. "Coming out and just hearing the eruption of the crowd and just the amount of American fans that were there with painted faces wearing red, white, and blue, and throwing the flags up in the air. They dwarfed the Brazilian fans. That was a special moment for me. I'll never forget it. It just showed me that the game had been accepted."
Thirty-two years later, Jones and 14 of his teammates walked onto the field of a different stadium. Prior to the kickoff of the USMNT's send-off game for the 2026 World Cup, the 1994 group was honored at Soldier Field. They'd all traded denim kits for red and white stripes. They traded shin pads for aviators and slide tackles for cellphone selfies. Much had changed in 32 years, but, as they reunited to kickstart another sport-defining summer, everything seemed to come full circle.
The start of that began over three decades ago when a group of 20-something nobodies was asked to inspire a country. It began with limited soccer culture, no professional league, and no hope. It was during that summer of 1994 that everything changed, though. It was during that summer that that group of nobodies became icons, played against the world's best, met the most famous faces of the '90s, and signed a whole bunch of autographs.
More importantly, though, that summer was when soccer truly arrived in America. Major League Soccer was born out of the promise of the 1994 tournament. Three decades later, it has Lionel Messi and clubs now valued alongside some of the biggest teams in European soccer. As the World Cup returns to the United States in 2026, so much of what the sport has become here can be traced back to that summer.
"There was no looking back after that," Alexi Lalas tells GOAL. "World Cups were never the same after that."
This is the story of that 1994 World Cup from those who lived it, those who benefited from it, and those whose lives were changed seemingly overnight.