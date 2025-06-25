‘Us against the world’ - 75 years ago, the U.S. pulled off an unfathomable World Cup upset of England - and St. Louis is set to salute the fearsome fivesome who helped make history

The St. Louis soccer scene produced five of the starting XI that upset England - and their legacy has not been forgotten

Harry Keough had a photographic memory.

The one-time U.S. international could tell you pretty much everything about every single soccer game he played in. He knew who scored first, what color socks the opponent was wearing, the weather, even the minute statistical details.

But he wasn’t actually a soccer player - not full time, at least. Keough was a postman who played the game part-time. On June 29, 1950, he and his U.S. teammates shocked the best team in the world, beating England in the World Cup in what was an unfathomable upset. And in truth, he felt bad about it.

Article continues below

“It's funny,” Keough’s son Ty told GOAL. “He had mentioned to me and my sisters more than once that he said he almost felt sorry for the English players, because he knew what they would have to face up to when they got back.”