‘Unplayable’ performances from ‘world-class’ Jude Bellingham come as no surprise to Noni Madueke as doubters of England superstar puzzle Arsenal winger
Business as usual for Bellingham
Madueke told ESPN that he was entirely unsurprised by Bellingham following his crucial role in helping England secure a 2-0 victory against Panama. The national side were struggling to break down a resilient opponent when Bellingham decisively intervened.
He netted the opening goal from a Bukayo Saka corner to ease the mounting pressure on Thomas Tuchel and his squad. Shortly after, Bellingham transitioned into a creative role, delivering a brilliant cross for Harry Kane to head in the second. With a hand in both goals, Bellingham claimed the player of the match award for the second consecutive game.
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Shutting down the doubters
Despite Bellingham expressing doubts about his own performance during the previous 0-0 draw against Ghana, Madueke dismissed any criticism levelled at his team-mate. The winger made it clear that consistently elite performances are exactly what people should expect. Addressing the reaction to the Panama match, Madueke strongly defended his colleague.
"I feel like he is a world class player, every time I watch him, I see the same player near enough every single time," Madueke said. "The last game, I don't understand how that can come as a shock to anybody, that is what he has been doing for the last however many years, so when I watch him perform like that, I just feel like it is normal."
Crucial leaders for England
Bellingham currently boasts three goal contributions at this World Cup, matching the tally of Kane, who previously scored two goals in the 4-2 win over Croatia. Madueke praised both Bellingham and Kane for consistently stepping up when England need them most. "I think they have been the most decisive, two players that take responsibility for us," he added.
"I think Jude especially in the last game was unplayable and obviously you know what you are going to get from Harry in terms of the goalscoring. So really delighted that they are playing their best football and I hope it continues for the knockout stages, because we need them."
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Looking ahead to the knockouts
England have now secured their progression and will begin preparations for the intense pressure of the knockout rounds. Tuchel and his squad are set to face DR Congo in the round of 32. With Bellingham and Kane operating at the peak of their powers, the Three Lions will feel confident about their chances of advancing further and maintaining this crucial winning momentum.