Unleash Rio! Liverpool wonderkid Ngumoha needs run of starts as Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo continue to toil

Slot is 100 percent right to protect Ngumoha from the threat of burnout. It's no coincidence that some of English football's most talented teenagers, Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney and Sterling, were pretty much spent by the time they were 30, after being over-played when their bodies were still developing.
It's a point that Slot even made while discussing an injury to another promising young Liverpool player, Jayden Danns, before last month's FA Cup clash with Barnsley.
"Jayden is not fit enough to play," the Dutchman told reporters. "He's not even training, if I'm correct. He's one of the players that got a stress fracture because he was young and, from what we've been told, was a bit over-trained. That's why we are so careful with Rio Ngumoha, that he's two days a week off the pitch if that's possible, to not have that same situation with him."
It's certainly a wise approach. If properly taken care of, Ngumoha could be an extremely valuable asset for Liverpool for the next 15 years, and it should not be forgotten that, after starting against Barnsley, he was cramping up before being brought off in the 73rd minute.
"It tells you - and it tells Rio - that it's still very hard work to be ready for 90 minutes in the Premier League, which is even more intense than [the FA Cup]," Slot pointed out. "But that's completely normal for a 17-year-old, make no mistake about that. It's already great for him and for Liverpool and for everybody following us that a 17-year-old makes so many minutes in a Liverpool shirt.
"So, let's hope he can continue and we can bring him further and further towards 90 minutes at Premier League level."