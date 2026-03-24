United States FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

The wait is over. With the 2026 World Cup heading to home soil, the spotlight isn’t just on performances - it’s on what the USMNT will wear when the world is watching.

Nike and U.S. Soccer have delivered, unveiling a “Stars & Stripes” collection that blends heritage with modern edge. The iconic “Waldo” stripes return for the home shirt, while a sleek, all-dark away kit is already generating serious buzz online.

This isn’t just kit talk, it’s the look set to define a World Cup on American turf. With the countdown to June 11 underway, here’s everything you need to know about the USMNT’s 2026 World Cup kits, from design details to release info and pricing.

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